Iran regime said removing garbage containers ahead of nationwide protests

16 November 2022 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Yusif Abbaszada

At directed by relevant Iranian government structures, garbage containers are being removed from city streets, the Telegram Channel of Azad Iran reports.

They panicked after protesters called for massive nationwide action in the coming days, the report says, attributing the move to the fact that participants in the protests against the mullahs use containers to block the repressive forces and build barricades.

