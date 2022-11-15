Iranian currency rates for November 15

15 November 2022 22:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to November 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,387 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 15 Iranian rial on November 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,233 49,711 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,544 44,625 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,004 4,065 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,190 4,229 1 Danish krone DKK 5,833 5,843 1 Indian rupee INR 519 522 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,446 136,362 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,956 18,960 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,903 30,254 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,360 5,360 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,348 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,584 31,692 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,593 25,684 1 South African rand ZAR 2,421 2,433 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,258 2,262 1 Russian ruble RUB 687 700 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,113 28,116 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,584 30,597 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,514 40,571 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,149 1,149 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,390 32,593 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,484 8,441 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,938 5,903 100 Thai baths THB 117,403 116,642 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,139 9,077 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,653 31,961 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,387 43,472 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,103 9,128 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,501 15,454 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,699 2,711 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 475 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,699 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,402 73,411 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,175 4,161 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 299,372 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,802 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 288,492 rials, and the price of $1 is 278,302 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 355,000-358,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 366,000-369,000 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz