10 November 2022 23:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Annual inflation in Russia declined to 12.52% as of November 7, the Ministry of Economic Development says in its price review, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Price growth rates continued going down in annual terms and stood at 12.52% year-on-year as of November 7," the Ministry says.

