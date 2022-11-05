I hope Democrats maintain majority in midterm elections - Steven Slugocki

5 November 2022 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

I hope that Democrats maintain majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate, Steven Slugocki, former chair of the Maricopa County Democrats, told reporters November 4 on the sidelines of the briefing on midterm elections for the international reporters in Phoenix, Trend reports.

“I hope we have the majority so that we can continue working Arizona and the country a better place for all. Typically, historically, midterm elections are unfavorable to the party in power, which is the Democratic Party right now. But again, I hope that we can buck that trend and maintain majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. I think we have great candidates to do that” he said.

Skugocki went on to add that overcoming gasoline prices, inflation are the challenges, but that are worldwide problems.

“We will continue to focus on ensuring economic growth,” he added.

Slugocki believes that Republicans could dismantle public education, roll back a lot of freedoms and securities in the country.

“As well as, we know that they want to cut taxes for the rich. They don’t want to help the middle class. They want to help people like Elon Musk and mega-corporations that are making record profits right now off the backs of middle class. I want to help the middle class and everyone to prosper and the entire country,” he said.

Slugocki also expressed concern about voter intimidation in Arizona.

“In 2020 I was counting the votes in the election tabulation center and people were trying to storm the building right after the election. I am worried about violence and what could happen. Republicans are almost laying the groundwork for saying that this election is stolen. It hasn’t event happened yet. That’s dangerous what they’re saying. Whatever happens, we will accept the results and move on,” he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz