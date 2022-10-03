Iran-Syria free trade customs tariff lowered to zero

3 October 2022 21:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Iran government cabinet members agreed with an appendix to Iran-Syria free trade agreement that lowers the customs tariff on goods included in that agreement from 4 percent to zero, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In the Sunday cabinet session, headed by the president, the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Trade was allowed to negotiate, edit and sign the appendix to the additional protocol of Free Trade Agreement between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Arabic Republic of Syria.

The appendix to additional protocol of that agreement between the Iranian and Syrian governments to decrease the customs tariff on the goods indicated in that free trade agreement from 4 percent to 0 percent, based on the added value at the origin of the goods, also includes the services and the procurement.

Permission for Iran-Pakistan free trade agreement issued.