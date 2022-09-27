China Southern Airlines to start operating flights to Uzbekistan

27 September 2022 21:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

China Southern Airlines will start operating direct flights between Urumqi (China) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan) from October 14, 2022, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports.

Regular flights will be carried out on Boeing 737 and Boeing 787 aircraft once a week on Fridays.

China Southern Airlines is an airline based in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China. It is the largest Asian airline in terms of fleet size, as well as the largest air carrier in Asia.

