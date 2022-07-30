Lavrov informs Blinken about Russia’s position on grain problem

30 July 2022 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about Russia’s position on the situation around Ukraine, the global food security and prisoner swap, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after their telephone conversation, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The two top diplomats discussed the current situation in Ukraine," it said.

The two top diplomats also discussed the situation in the sphere of global food security.

"Antony Blinken was informed about the details of the package agreement, signed on July 22 in Istanbul, regarding transportation of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and on promotion of export of Russian food and fertilizers," the ministry said. "The minister drew special attention to the fact that the global [food] situation is complicated by the US sanctions and that the US has not yet fulfilled its promise to grant the relevant exemptions for Russian food exports. He stressed that the use of this problem by the collective West in its geopolitical interests is inadmissible."

The sides also discussed bilateral problems. "The two top diplomats exchanged views on the problems of bilateral relations, which badly need normalization," the ministry said.

"Concerning possible exchange of prisoners with the United States, the Russian side strongly recommended the sides return to professional dialogue in the regime of quiet diplomacy, without speculations and fakes," the ministry said.

The conversation was initiated by the American side.

