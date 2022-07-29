Uzbekistan discloses imports by types of goods and services for 6M2022
By Trend
The volume of imports to Uzbekistan amounted to $14.6 billion from January through June 2022, which is an increase of 27.4 percent compared to the same period last year ($11.4 billion), Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.
At the same time, imports from the CIS countries amounted to $5.5 billion, and from other countries - $9.1 billion.
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover from January through June 2022 increased by 32.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($18.5 billion), reaching $24.5 billion.
Imports to Uzbekistan by type of goods and services from January through June 2022:
|
Types of goods and services
|
Volume of imports (million USD)
|
Chemical products
|
2,384
|
Ferrous metals
|
1,151.3
|
Non-ferrous metals
|
216.5
|
Energy and oil products
|
732.2
|
Machinery and equipment
|
5,551.4
|
Foodstuffs
|
1,792.1
|
Construction
|
36.2
|
Transportation
|
163.5
|
Other services
|
273.1
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz