Russia records 3,373 daily COVID-19 cases

17 June 2022 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,373 over the past day to 18,391,797, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 1,370 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 4.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 41 regions, while in 35 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in nine regions. A day earlier, 1,442 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 237 over the past day versus 270 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,774,542, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 228 over the past day versus 234 a day earlier, reaching 1,533,541.

