Iran welcomes agreement on truce extension in Yemen

Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed the extension of the ceasefire for more two months agreed by those involved in the Yemen conflict, the spokesman at the Foreign Ministry has announced, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iran welcomed the extension of the truce proposed by the United Nations special envoy, Saeed Khatibzadeh noted.

Islamic Republic hopes that a political solution would be reached, a sustainable ceasefire would be established and the siege would be lifted completely under the shadow of the mentioned efforts, Khatibzadeh underlined.

“Islamic Republic of Iran based on its strategic attitude and principled policies has always recognized political way as the [sole] solution for the Yemen crisis.”

