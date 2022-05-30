Global connectivity for Northeast soon: Indian FM

30 May 2022 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the coming together of ‘Act East’ and ‘Neighbourhood First’ policies would have an enormous reinforcing impact for the country beyond the confines of South Asia, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

“Once this becomes viable on a commercial scale, it will create an East-West lateral with sweeping consequences for the continent. It will not only build on the partnership with the ASEAN countries and Japan, but will actually make a difference to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that is now in the making.

“It is definitely within our ability to overcome geography and rewrite history if only we can get the politics and economics right,” he said in Guwahati while addressing the Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) conclave. Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and representatives from some foreign missions also attended the conclave. Land connectivity through Myanmar and sea connectivity through Bangladesh will open up all ways to Vietnam and the Philippines, he said.

The Assam CM said due to its strategic location, Assam provided a great opportunity for economic growth. The state has immense potential in tourism sector, including wildlife tourism, tea tourism and river tourism. “Northeast, including Assam, not only provides the only land link between India and ASEAN region, but also acts as a cultural and civilisational bridge,” Sarma said.

