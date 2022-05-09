9 May 2022 16:38 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
An Israeli police officer was stabbed Sunday outside Jerusalem's Old City, with the attacker shot and “neutralized”, police and medics said, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.
Police said a “suspect armed with a knife stabbed an officer” outside the Damascus Gate entrance to the city, a traditional flashpoint.
The officer was taken to hospital in moderate condition, police said, with medics saying the attacker was not dead.
---
