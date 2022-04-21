By Trend

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree on measures to develop a creative economy and establish conditions for the progressive development in Kyrgyzstan, the press office of Kyrgyzstan’s president said.

The UN General Assembly declared April 21 the World Day of Creativity and Innovation (Creative Economy). In addition, 2021 has been declared by the United Nations as the International Year of the Creative Economy for Sustainable Development. In this regard, this Decree is of particular relevance, the administration of the president reports.

According to the Decree, a creative economy is one of the priorities of the state policy of Kyrgyzstan which will develop innovative processes in the economy, create new opportunities for entrepreneurs and jobs, increase export earnings, and labor productivity and create a platform for advanced developments.

The President decided to adopt the concept of creative economy development in Kyrgyzstan, determine the classification of creative industries and establish creative industries parks. In addition, until October 1, 2022, a package of normative legal acts aimed at the development of creative industries, as well as the functioning of the Creative Industries Park should be developed, the press office of the president said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz