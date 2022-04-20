By Trend

Iran’s Ambassador to Ukraine said that the Islamic Republic of Iran Embassy in Kiev has resumed operation, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Manouchehr Moradi said in a tweet on Tuesday that the Iranian embassy in Kiev resumed activity on April 7 although it continued diplomatic activities in Ukraine or temporarily in Moldavia after the Ukraine war broke out.

The Kiev building is now offering services to Iranian citizens, according to Moradi.

---

