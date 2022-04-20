20 April 2022 22:19 (UTC+04:00)
321
By Trend
Iran’s Ambassador to Ukraine said that the Islamic Republic of Iran Embassy in Kiev has resumed operation, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Manouchehr Moradi said in a tweet on Tuesday that the Iranian embassy in Kiev resumed activity on April 7 although it continued diplomatic activities in Ukraine or temporarily in Moldavia after the Ukraine war broke out.
The Kiev building is now offering services to Iranian citizens, according to Moradi.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz