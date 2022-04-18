By Trend

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Arzybek Kozhoshev met with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Intergration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The meeting, held on the margins of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council meeting, discussed the issue of idle trucks heading from the territory of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan and Russia.

Arzybek Kozhoshev emphasized that agreements reached during the virtual meeting at the end of March of this year are not fully implemented.

"We agreed that if accompanying documents are not in order or are missing at all, the Kazakh side will return such vehicles back. In fact, the queue of trucks is getting bigger every day," said the deputy chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet.

He added that if agreements are not fulfilled by one of the parties, it damages bilateral relations.

After a detailed discussion of the issue, it was decided to hold a meeting with the Kazakh side on April 19 via videoconference with the participation of all involved government agencies of the two countries to take concrete measures to address the issue of the idling of trucks at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border.

