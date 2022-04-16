By Trend

The number of visitors from Kazakhstan traveling to Georgia in March 2022 totaled 5,358 people, which is an increase of 427.4 percent, compared to the same period of 2021 (1,016), Trend reports via Georgian National Tourism Administration.

The same figure also increased by 196 percent, compared to the reporting period of 2020 (1,810) and by 10.9 percent, compared to March 2019 (4,832).

Thus, Kazakhstan ranked 9 among TOP-10 main countries of origin for people arriving in Georgia in March 2022. Meanwhile, Turkey ranked first on the list with 42,421 visitors to Georgia in the reporting period of 2022, followed by Russia (22,536), and Armenia (21,990).

The total number of international visitors to Georgia in March 2022 amounted to 211,484 visitors, which is an increase of 266.3 percent, compared to 57,728 over the same period of 2021.

