By Trend

The Turkish Embassy will resume its work in the capital of Ukraine.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry resumed the work of the embassy in Kyiv after a month of evacuation in Chernivtsi, Trend reports.

"We temporarily moved our activities to Chernivtsi, which turned into our logistics center. And today we returned to our house, to Kyiv. From tomorrow we will continue our work, including the provision of consular services in our building at the address: st. Panas Mirny, 22," the embassy said in a Facebook post.

Turkey was the last embassy to leave Kyiv.