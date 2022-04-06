By Trend

US President Joe Biden tasked his administration with allocating additional military aid to Kiev worth up to $100 million, including anti-tank weapons, the White House press service and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State to direct the drawdown of up to an aggregate value of $100 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine," the White House quoted Biden’s memorandum to the US secretary of state.

Blinken said in a statement he had authorized the aid "to meet Ukraine’s urgent need for additional anti-armor systems.".