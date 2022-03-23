By Trend

The president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso and the Government of Uzbekistan will assess the steps achieved towards the carbon neutrality of the country’s power sector by 2050, Trend reports via the press service of EBRD.

The issue will be discussed during the official visit of the EBRD president to Uzbekistan, where she is going to meet with Uzbekistan’s senior leadership, as long as with the representatives of the private sector, the diplomatic community, and civil-society organizations.

“We will take stock of our ongoing initiatives in Uzbekistan in the fields of decarbonization, digitalization, economic inclusion. It will also be an opportunity to discuss the reform agenda, including the restructuring towards privatization of state owned banks and enterprises across key sectors. Our support for grassroots businesses here in Uzbekistan and across Central Asia is more important than ever,” Renaud-Basso said.

