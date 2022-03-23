By Trend

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Pope Francis to visit Ukraine and expressed confidence that it will be possible to arrange such a visit.

Zelensky said this in his video address, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"In the morning I spoke with His Holiness Pope Francis about the search for peace for Ukraine, for our state, about the humanitarian corridors to the surrounding cities. I thanked His Holiness for his clear and strong position against the war and for his prayers for Ukraine. I invited him to visit our country at this crucial time. I believe that we will be able to organize this important visit, which will definitely support each of us, each of the Ukrainians," he said.

---