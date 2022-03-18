By Trend

The liquidity in Iran increased by 39.8 percent at end of the 10th month of the current Iranian year (January 20, 2022), compared to the end of the same month last Iranian year, Trend reports via the statistics of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the statistics, the liquidity in Iran amounted to 45 quadrillion rials (about $1.07 trillion) at the end of the 10th month.

"Meanwhile, in the same period last Iranian year, this figure stood at 32.2 quadrillion rials (about $766 billion)," the statistics said.

Furthermore, the share of money in liquidity was 8.73 quadrillion rials (about $208 billion) at the end of the 10th month. This is an increase of 39.2 percent, compared to the same period last Iranian year. Thus, the share of money in liquidity amounted to 6.27 quadrillion rials (about $149 billion) in the same period last Iranian year.

According to the statistics, the share of near-money in liquidity was 36.3 quadrillion rials (about $864 billion) within the mentioned period. This is an increase of 40 percent, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

So, the share of near-money in liquidity amounted to 25.9 quadrillion rials (about $617 billion) in the same period last Iranian year.

