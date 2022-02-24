By Trend

Iran and Qatar level of ties should be promoted in all fields, especially economy and politics, said the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Setting targets and timetable to expand bilateral ties by related officials of the two countries especially Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission is an effective solution to promote ties in all fields," the president said during his meeting with the Emir of Qatar.

“We agreed to seriously increase our cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, infrastructure, trade, investment, food security, health, and culture,” Raisi stated.

Iran and Qatar signed several bilateral cooperation deals during a visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Doha.

