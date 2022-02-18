By Trend

To guarantee access to essential goods, its proposed to carry out urgent monitoring on the market, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, Trend reports via IRNA.

Raisi made the remark at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Referring to the government's efforts to compensate for the shortcomings during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, Raisi obliged all ministries and supervisory agencies to monitor the market and take immediate action steps to solve the emerging problems.

The actions of a monitoring cabinet could contribute to a sense of confidence and control of the crisis among the population, helping to avoid panic and social unrest.

