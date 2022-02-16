By Trend

The design and estimate documents required for the construction of apartment buildings in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli region are being prepared and this process will be completed soon, the Azerbaijani State Housing Development Agency told Trend.

According to the message, after the state expertise related to these documents is over, the open tenders for construction work will be announced in accordance with the law.

“The liberation of our lands from Armenia’s occupation by the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of victorious Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the 44-day second Karabakh war is a historic event,” the message said.

According to the message, the implementation of the large-scale projects has been launched in the territories liberated from occupation to restore the main communications and create the necessary infrastructure since the end of the war under the leadership and direct control of President Ilham Aliyev.

“The ongoing large-scale work of reviving these territories and ensuring the great return of people to Karabakh region is based on the determination and firm political will of the president,” the message said.

According to the message, the restoration and construction work launched in the liberated territories is being conducted successfully and quickly. All necessary measures are being taken for people to return to their native lands.

“The construction work is being conducted in the liberated territories successfully in accordance with the corresponding instructions of the president,” the message said. “The State Housing Development Agency was instructed to build a residential area in Fuzuli, the foundation of which was laid by President Ilham Aliyev.”

According to the message, the Agency continues to take the necessary measures to conduct the work at the highest level.

“An open tender has already been announced for the vertical layout of a residential area,” the message said. “The design estimates are being prepared for the construction of apartment buildings and this process will be completed soon.”

