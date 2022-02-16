By Trend

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian reviewed the latest round of nuclear talks in Vienna and the outcomes of the visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to Russia's Foreign Ministry, during the phone conversation, the two foreign ministers reviewed the agreements made between the two countries during the recent visit of President Ebrahim Raisi to Russia and his meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

They also exchanged views on the latest developments regarding the ongoing talks in the Austrian capital, Vienna, between Iran and the 4+1 group of countries, namely Russia, China, France, Germany and the UK as well as the EU representative, around Iran's nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which focuses on removal of the US anti-Iran sanctions.

Amirabdollahian and Lavrov elaborated on the remarkable progress made in this regard.

