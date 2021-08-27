By Vafa Ismayilova

Missing Armenian servicemen's relatives staged a protest outside the government building in central Yerevan on August 27, Armenian news sources have reported.

The protest rally continued in the morning. The protesters demanded a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan or his representative to clarify issues related to DNA tests of servicemen who went missing in the 44-day Karabakh war in 2020.

The parents of the missing said that they do not recognize the results of the examination to identify the bodies and remains of the soldiers who were killed in the war.

They believe that the official agencies are trying to transfer the remains of the victims, who have not been identified yet.

The Armenian Health Ministry reports that 3,300 Armenian servicemen were killed in the last year's war.

On August 27 at a ceremony to present apartments and cars to families of martyrs, war veterans, and heroes of the Patriotic War in Baku’s Absheron district, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that at least 7,000-8,000 Armenian soldiers were killed in the war.

"Compared to the Armenian army, our losses are quite small. It is true that Armenia hides its losses. However, according to the accurate information we have, at least 7,000 to 8,000 people lost their lives. As a result of ongoing search operations in the liberated lands alone, the bodies of more than 1,600 Armenian occupiers have been found," he said.

