By Vugar Khalilov

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged European countries to take responsibility for Afghan migrants amid Afghanistan turmoil.

During a phone conversation with the EU Council President Charles Michel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on August 23, Erdogan said that a new wave of migration will be inevitable if relevant measures are not taken in Afghanistan and Iran, adding that European countries must sincerely take responsibility before the problem turns into a crisis.

During the conversation with Michel, Erdogan pointed out that Turkey, which currently hosts 5 million refugees, cannot handle an additional burden of migration.

Reminding that the EU member states host only a small part of the people who have served the EU’s Afghanistan mission, Erdogan said that the problem cannot be resolved with such symbolic steps.

Stressing the importance of sincere and comprehensive cooperation, Erdogan stated that Turkey is not willing to assume third countries’ responsibilities in regard to the Afghan crisis.

During the meeting, President Erdogan also talked about the resumption of Turkey's EU membership negotiations, the updating of the Customs Union and the implementation of the 18 March Agreement as a whole, particularly visa liberalization.

Stating that the latest developments in Afghanistan reveal the importance of Turkey's involvement in the European Union's PESCO project in the field of defense and security, President Erdogan said that Turkey's current priority is the evacuation of its citizens in Afghanistan, as well as achieving sustainable peace and stability in there.

During the phone call with Johnson, Erdogan stated that Afghans should be provided with assistance in their own lands and neighboring countries so that migration from Afghanistan does not cause new humanitarian tragedies.

The Turkish President stated that this migration pressure can be reduced by increasing the financial contributions of the relevant UN institutions, especially the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

