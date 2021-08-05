By Vugar Khalilov

Turkish companies entered the US markets and successfully exported goods to America during the COVID-19 pandemic, The General Manager of Turkey’s Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), Noyan Ciritoglu has said.

Addressing TOBB’s presentation ceremony in Eregli city, Ciritoglu said that large importers in the US are in search of new markets and new countries to replace China that made series of mistakes during the pandemic, while Turkey used this period wisely to access the US market.

Ciritoglu explained that the pandemic created a unique opportunity for TOBB to enter the US market. In his words, as a main supplier, China’s wrong operation during the pandemic caused the US importers to update their suppliers list and open opportunities for new companies.

He added that Turkish goods are more valuable and popular than Chinese goods.

Ciritoglu stated that the Turkish Trade Center in Chicago provides various kinds of services - from establishment of a company to after-sales services - to Turkish companies that try to access the US markets.

“We set up our member companies in the US, open their bank account, recruit their staff and stand by them until they sell their goods. We are doing all kinds of work for our companies to be successful in the market”, Ciritoglu stressed.

He added that Turkey’s Trade Center has four main goals: first, to create companies and diversify supply chains, second, to create new sales channels, third, to support companies to make right moves in their joint ventures, and fourth, to guide their direct investments.

Highlighting US’s importance as a largest importer (2.5 trillion USD a year) and Chicago’s importance as a logistics hub, Ciritoglu said that the establishment of the Turkish Trade Center here is highly profitable.

Ciritoglu said that the reason to open TOBB’s first center in Chicago is the fact that Chicago is in the center of the manufacturing industry, hosts the third busiest airport in the world and the headquarters of largest companies.

The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) is a confederation of all local chambers of commerce, industry and maritime as well as commodity exchanges in Turkey. The union was founded on March 8, 1950 as an umbrella organization in Ankara as the country's highest legal entity representing the private sector.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz