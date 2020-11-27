By Trend

The total number of defense-related projects being implemented in Turkey has exceeded 700, Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay said, Trend reports referring to Anadolu Agency.

According to Oktay, the turnover of the Turkish defense sector in 2019 amounted to about $11 billion, and the volume of exports of defense products reached $3 billion.

“Mass production of ATAK helicopters, attack and tactical UAVs BAYRAKTAR TB2 and ANKA continues at full speed. In addition, GOKBEY helicopters and AKINCI drones are being tested,” the country's vice president said.

“Deliveries of AKINCI, AKYA, KARAOK and ATMACA to customers will begin from 2021. Again, in 2021, the Turkish Navy will receive the TCG ANADOLU amphibious ship,” Oktay noted.

“Moreover, the first domestic GOKTUGH air-to-air missile is being tested. Serial production of ATMACA sea-launched missiles also began,” said the agency.

“At the same time, production of ammunitions and Turkish-made cruise missiles continues. Deliveries are made both domestically and abroad,” added the VP.

From January through October 2020, Turkey’s export of defense industry products to global markets decreased by 13.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $1.8 billion.

