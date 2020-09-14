By Trend

Georgian citizens registered abroad will be able to cast ballot in 40 countries during Georgia’s parliamentary elections on October 31, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Citizens will be able to register with their embassies abroad by October 11.

The CEC spokesperson Ana Mikeladze announced today that the election administration ‘closely cooperates’ with the Georgian Foreign Ministry to make sure that Georgians residing abroad would be able to enjoy their 'constitutional right' to vote.

Mikeladze however added that the opening of polling stations on Election Day would depend on the epidemiologic situation in each country.

Parliamentary elections will be held in Georgia on October 31. On Election Day Georgian citizens will elect mayors in five municipaties and City Council (Sakrebulo) MPs in four municipalities as well.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz