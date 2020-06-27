By Trend

Over 550 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Kazakhstan has added 569 new COVID-19 cases to the total caseload, with 47 new cases in Nur-Sultan, 73 in Almaty city, 58 in Shymkent city, 20 in Akmola region, 33 in Aktobe region, 17 in Almaty region, 40 in East Kazakhstan region, 13 in Zhambyl region, 40 in West Kazakhstan region, 48 in Karaganda region, 31 in Kostanay region, 11 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in Mangistau region, 37 in Pavlodar region, and 59 in Turkestan region.

The total number of the COVID-19 cases has reached 20,319 since the start of the pandemic. 12,548 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide. The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 150 in Kazakhstan.