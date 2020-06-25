By Trend

The ban on regular flights may be extended until the end of July due to the rapid increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in neighboring countries, Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to the minister, the main task for the Georgian government is to strengthen the gains made in properly managing the epidemiological situation and protecting the population.

"The government will be very careful with international visitors and tourists in July as well. We are waiting for the decision of the European Union, which has just opened borders between its member states and it will make decisions for non-member countries soon, too,” said Turnava.

As she noted, Georgia can prolong the ban on regular flights until the end of July, though the country will not restrict charter flights

Meanwhile, Georgia has completely shut down air traffic in the country on March 21 in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Since late March, Georgia has carried out over 60 charter flights to evacuate thousands of Georgians from abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, domestic tourism has already resumed in Georgia on June 15, and the country plans to reopen its airspace to international flights starting July 1.

