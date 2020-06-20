By Trend

The number of people who will receive 1,200 lari (about $394.9) worth state support due to income loss amid the coronavirus pandemic has increased, says the Revenue Service, Trend reports via Georgian media.

People who have been on unpaid leave after May 2020 will receive 1,200 lari (about $394.9) over the course of six months. Before that people could receive this support only if they had received salary in at least one of the first three months of 2020 and they did not receive a salary afterwards.

Moreover, people who were working for three months during the period from July through December 2019 and have not received salary until July 2020 will also benefit from state support.

Employers should provide information about employees by June 23. However, information about employees will be renewed automatically in the coming months.

The Georgian government presented a coronavirus anti-crisis plan on April 24 in which it announced support for people who lost their jobs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Based on the plan, people who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus crisis or are on unpaid leave will receive 1,200 lari (about $394.9) over the course of six months, which is 200 lari ($66.07) per month. This assistance will apply to 350,000 citizens of Georgia. A total of 460 million lari ($151.39 million) has been allocated from the budget.

