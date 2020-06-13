By Trend

Starting July 1, a two-week quarantine for those arriving in Georgia will be cancelled, director of the Georgian Airports Association Tamar Archuadze said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Archuadze said as soon as the "green corridors" are created to facilitate air flights in a number of directions, compulsory COVID-19 tests for visitors will be canceled.

"One of the key elements of the negotiations on the establishment of safe corridors is the opening of borders between countries with a minimum incidence rate. The so-called "COVID passport", which confirms that it's owner is not infected with coronavirus is the current measure of safety provision," she explains.

In the words of the head of the Airports Association, certain restrictions may be maintained for transit flights.

"Initially, the direct flights will be restored while the transit traffic is still restricted," Archuadze noted.

---

