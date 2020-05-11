By Trend

The requirement for mandatory testing for COVID-19 before boarding a flight was cancelled in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee.

The requirement was canceled in accordance with the Decree issued by Kazakhstan's Chief State Sanitary Doctor for Transport, and enters into force starting from May 11, 2020.

The requirement was cancelled for passengers, airport employees and aircraft crew.

Within the framework of step-by-step ease quarantine regime in Kazakhstan the flights between Nur-Sultan and Almaty from May 1 has been established.

Initially, the frequency of flights will be 4 flights per day. Flights will be carried out in accordance with the enhanced sanitary standards.