Iran needs 50 million face masks per week to combat the coronavirus, said Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and Director General of the country's Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mirashrafi, Trend reports with reference to Young Journalist Club (YJC).

According to Mirashrafi, necessary equipment for the production of the masks has been imported to Iran in recent days.

Mirashrafi added that negotiations are underway with startups company to produce more face masks in the country.

The deputy minister noted that so far, 30 countries have helped Iran to fight the coronavirus.

The official said that coronavirus-related medical supplies and equipment are released from customs within 24 hours.

According to official reports, about 10 customs officers have been infected with the coronavirus so far.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 35,400 people have been infected, 2,517 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 11,600 patients have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread of the disease. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on February 19.

