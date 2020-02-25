By Trend

Iran is ready to put the communication satellite Nahid 1 into the orbit, said Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Minister of Information and Communications Technology.

"Iranian Space Research Center has completed the design and construction of Nahid 1 communication satellite and now it is ready for launch. This is while the Nahid 2 satellite model has been engineered and is on the construction stage," Jahromi said, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

He went on to add that the construction of Pars 2 Remote-Sensing satellite is also underway.

"Moreover, the testing of Arash complex space engine was a big achievement for the Space Research Center," he said.

"As for the space technology development, the Space Research Center has designed and made space batteries, solar panels and sensor that can be used in space projects," he said. "All these achievements were obtained despite the sanctions against the country's space field."

On February 9, Iran launched a communications satellite called Zafar 1 that failed to reach the orbit.

