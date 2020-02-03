By Trend

Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) has sent Kazakhstan equipment for determination of the coronavirus infection, Trend reports with reference to Rospotrebnadzor.

Laboratory diagnostics means developed by Rospotrebnadzor subsidiary were sent free of charge in order to prevent spread of new coronavirus infection.

On Feb. 1 and 2 the equipment for testing was sent to Eurasian Economic Union (excluding Kyrgyzstan) countries and Uzbekistan. Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will receive the equipment for testing at a later stage.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 360 people have died, including a doctor who was treating the victims. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the UAE, Canada, Italy, Russia, Nepal, Sweden, Finland.

