An International Exhibition of Steel, Minerals and Metallurgy of Iran started with the participation of companies from Europe, Asia and local companies Trend reports citing IRNA.

The exhibition also features companies from European and Asian countries including Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, England, Turkey, Norway, Turkey, Austria, Norway Russia, China, the United Arab Emirates, India and Japan.

The exhibition is also being attended by more than 300 domestic companies, among which are: companies in the fields of iron and steel, mining, aluminum, non-ferrous metals, casting, industrial furnaces and heat treatment, industrial refractories and ceramics, molding, mineral and metallurgy companies.

