First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on Monday called for Nur Otan Party members to be united around President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to maintain political continuity, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Nazarbayev, also chairman of the ruling Nur Otan Party, made the remarks during a meeting with representatives of the party's regional branches in Nur-Sultan.

Nazarbayev instructed Prime Minister Askar Mamin to step up preparations for next year's parliamentary elections.

"At least 30 percent of women and 20 percent of young people under 35 years old should be in the candidacy list of the elections. Representatives from different sectors, compatriots returning to the homeland, people with special needs, entrepreneurs and media representatives must also be included," said Nazarbayev.

Nazarbayev said more than 750,000 jobs will be created in the next two years and about one million apartments will be built in 2020-2025. More funds would be allocated to develop rural areas. "By the end of 2023, all rural areas will have access to high-quality drinking water."

The last parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan were held in March 2016. Deputies serve on a five-year term.

