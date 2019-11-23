By Trend

The composition of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Uzbek commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation from the Turkmen side has been approved, Trend reports Nov. 23.

The corresponding decree by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was published on Nov. 23.

The working visit of the Turkmen president to Uzbekistan will take place on Nov. 28-29, 2019.

As part of the visit, a bilateral meeting of the Turkmen president with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev is planned. The heads of two states will consider the opportunities of expanding the Turkmen-Uzbek ties on the whole range of cooperation.

The total trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan increased from $159 million in 2017 up to $274 million in 2018.

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which have impressive reserves of hydrocarbon resources, are in favor of diversification of energy flows. The implementation of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan–China gas pipeline project, which was put into operation in 2009, is a good example of this.

Ashgabat is ready to intensify cooperation in the framework of the project on the supply of electricity from Central to South Asia through the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route.

At this stage, the two countries are also discussing a project to establish the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran-Oman transport route. This will significantly increase international transit traffic and provide a new communication corridor to world markets.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz