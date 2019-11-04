By Trend

From January through September 2019, Turkey's exports from Istanbul and Ankara to Turkmenistan exceeded $314.6 million in monetary terms, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

During the reported nine-month period, exports from Istanbul to Turkmenistan amounted to nearly $38.2 million, while the exports from Ankara exceeded $276.4 million.

In September 2019, Turkey's exports from Istanbul and Ankara to Turkmenistan amounted to $46.5 million.

According to the ministry, in September 2019, exports from Ankara to Turkmenistan amounted to nearly $5.2 million, while the exports from Istanbul exceeded $41.3 million.

We add that in January-September 2019, exports from Turkey to Turkmenistan increased by 45.57 percent, compared with the same period in 2018, amounting to 497.104 million dollars.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in September 2019 increased by 0.11 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, amounting to $32.2 billion.

From January through September 2019, Turkey’s total trade turnover amounted to $286.4 billion.

