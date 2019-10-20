By Trend

Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne said on Sunday that he considers it sensible that Britain would be given an extension of time preceding the country's departure from the European Union (EU), reports Trend referring to Xinhuanet.com.

Rinne said in a release that it is in the interest of citizens and enterprises in both the EU and Britain UK to avoid Brexit without an agreement.

Rinne said that the EU continues, on its part, the preparations and ratification process "in line with the with the agreement negotiated". He hoped that the processing of the agreement in Britain will progress.

"Finland, together with other EU countries, considers it important that the agreement on Brexit negotiated with the UK will be accepted," Rinne said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to write to the EU late Saturday seeking another Brexit extension after British MPs voted to postpone ratification of his divorce deal with the bloc.

