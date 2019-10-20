By Trend

Uzbekistan’s Central Bank allowed to buy foreign currency in the amount of up to $100 without presenting a passport, Trend reports citing Central Bank.

The threshold amount for the sale of foreign currency at which customer identification is not required is set at up to $100.

“Transactions on the sale of cash foreign currency for individuals - residents in the equivalent of up to $100 are carried out within the cash amount of the national currency or withdrawn from a personal bank card, without any identification documents,” read the message.

Since August 20, commercial banks of Uzbekistan began selling foreign currency in cash through exchange offices. At that time, the sale of foreign currency for any amount required identification of the client by the bank.

