By Trend

The only signed and committed infrastructure project of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in the Khorezm region of Uzbkeistan is Khorezm Water project, the representative of EBRD told Trend in an interview.

"A 52.2 million euro loan for the rehabilitation of water and wastewater infrastructure in the region was signed in 2018 and is being implemented," said the representative.

The official noted that the project includes construction of new water intakes, renewal of pumping stations, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and the installation of household and bulk meters.

"Similar water/waste water project were signed in Tashkent and the Namangan region in 2018. They both are being implemented as well," spokesperson stated.

The official then talked about the possibility of EBRD providing a loan of $90 million for modernization of the sewage system in Khorezm region.

"The project is a possible forthcoming project at initial stages of development," said the official.

Considering Uzbekistan's plans to increase the share of renewable energy in the energy sector to 25 percent of the total electricity generation till 2030 the spokesperson of EBRD noted that this is very commendable effort supported by the EBRD, because the bank itself is committed to carbon-free operations and is well on the way to meeting a target of dedicating a 40-percent share of investments into the green economy by 2020.

"For Uzbekistan it is a long way to go but these are steps in the right direction," the representative stated.

The representative added that there are three main areas of EBRD activity in Uzbekistan. Namely: the enhancement of competitiveness by strengthening the role of the private sector; the promotion of green energy and efficient use of resources; the support increased regional and international cooperation and integration.

