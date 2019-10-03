By Trend

On October 3-6, Secretary General of Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev will visit Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of the visit, Amreyev will hold meetings in the ministries of foreign affairs, investments and foreign trade and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

He will also take part in the meeting of the Business Council of the Turkic Council, which will be held for the first time in history in Uzbekistan and an investment business forum with the participation of entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

Earlier, Trend reported that the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on September 14 signed a law on ratification of the Nakhchivan agreement on the establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states.

Amreyev called the entry of Uzbekistan into the organization a historic event and expressed confidence that this would give impetus to the activities of the council and strengthen cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries.

The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization, with the overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The Turkic Council was established on October 3, 2009 in Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan).

Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

