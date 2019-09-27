By Trend

The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan will use the EU grant assistance to train personnel and attract European specialists to managing of energy industry enterprises, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

The first deputy minister of energy of Uzbekistan, the head of the Uzatom agency Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov met in Brussels with EU ambassador Romana Vlahutin. The parties formed a number of project proposals for financial and grant assistance from the European Union.

The parties agreed to work out the possibility of attracting European experts to the Ministry of Energy enterprises as consultants, as well as for senior positions.

Currently, 48 power plants with a total capacity of more than 12.4 GW are operating in the power system of Uzbekistan, including a total capacity of 10 thermal power plants - 10.6 GW.

The rest of the electricity is generated by hydroelectric power plants, which are part of the Uzbekhydroenergo structure, and autonomous thermal power plants of industrial enterprises. The potential for electricity production is more than 60 billion kWh.

---

