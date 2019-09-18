By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenia is faced with the deterioration of ties with Russia and the increased gas prices as part of its failed diplomacy.

Thus, Russia intends to increase by 30 percent the price of gas imported to Armenia by the end of 2019, Armenian media sources have reported. According to the reports, Russia has repeatedly hinted at the price hike during negotiations with Armenia. A source in the Armenian media, close to the issue, said Gazprom Armenia was not going to take the burden of responsibility for price hikes and there were not even negotiations with the company on this issue.

A similar scenario took place in December 2018 when the Russian company Gazprom raised the gas price supplied to Armenia by 10 percent - from $150 to $165.

Meanwhile, political strategist Armen Badalyan believes that increased gas prices are a sign of Yerevan’s failed diplomacy with regards to Moscow.

The expert said there were serious problems in relations with Moscow as Russia believes that the Armenian authorities at any time, proceeding from the wishes of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, can shift their foreign policy in favor of other countries. “This may push Russia to support some Armenian forces in the process of changing the power in the country," he said.

Badalyan believes Russia will not tolerate the prolonged existence of unpredictable Armenian authorities. Not a single problem is solved within the country, and disappointment with the authorities turns into discontent, he added.

Badalyan believes that the Armenian authorities have failed relations with other countries as well. Besides Russia there are also problems with the U.S., the EU, and China. Armenia has also failed to define the concept of ties with Iran and the CIS countries.

The expert did not rule out the possibility of holding early elections due to the weakened position of the prime minister and his team.

Meanwhile, Armenia will be hosting the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union meeting in October. The Armenian prime minister is likely to discuss gas prices with Putin if the Russian president attends the meeting.

