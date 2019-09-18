By Abdul Kerimkhanov

It seems that the wedge between the Karabakh separatists and the post-revolutionary team of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is deepening.

Following the prime minister’s provocative statements about annexation of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, Pashinyan comes under fire by Armenians who have combat experience and are aware of the consequences of the new war with Azerbaijan that has a more superior army than Armenia.

Thus, the Armenian separatist Vitaly Balasanyan, who committed atrocious acts of attack against Azerbaijanis during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, spoke of gloomy prospects for Armenia.

In an interview with the Armenian media, he said that Pashinyan was leading Armenia to war with Azerbaijan as opposed to peace negotiations.

”He leads Armenia to destruction,” Balsanyan said, adding that Pashinyan and his team are on the verge of resigning.

Balasanyan does not exclude that the political failures of the new government are caused by Pashinyan’s inexperience. He added that the majority of Armenian citizens adhere to the same opinion that Pashinyan does not understand the first thing about politics.

Indeed, velvet power in Armenia has given too many reasons for criticism. It was unable to give anything that Armenian citizens counted on while supporting the so-called “revolution”. The Western countries do not fund Armenia, and relations with Russia are at an extremely low level, no matter how hard Pashinyan tries to deny it.

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan indirectly recognized the problems in the relations between Yerevan and Moscow when he stated that Russia needs time to accept “revolutionary” changes in Armenia. In fact, this means Yerevan recognizes that the problems with Russia are connected precisely with those who are now in power in Armenia, that is, with Pashinyan and his team.

Pashinyan who has recently made a number of populist statements aimed at domestic audience, has indeed increased the risk of resumption of war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Suffice to recall Pashinyan’s statement that "Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Armenia". In addition, his failed attempts to put the Karabakh separatists at the negotiating table, also does not contribute to restoration of peace between the two countries. Finally, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan’s statement that Armenia can seize new territories of Azerbaijan, among other belligerent statements by Armenian officials only increased the risks of resumption of another war in the region.

From the statement of Balasanyan it is clear that the Armenian military circles do not want the resumption of hostilities. It is no coincidence that Balasanyan equated the risk of war with Azerbaijan and the collapse of Armenia.

Azerbaijan has always stated that it does not claim foreign lands; it demands the return of its occupied territories and is able to return them by military means. But hoping for the prudence of the Armenian side, Baku still leaves a window of opportunity for Yerevan in the negotiation process.

However, Azerbaijan’s patience is not unlimited. Pashinyan’s provocative statements may turn to be disastrous for Armenia. In this case, only the new Armenian leadership will be to blame.

