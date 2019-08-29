By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The creation of a unified energy system in Tajikistan, connecting the country's southern and northern energy systems, has significantly increased the accessibility of the population of Tajikistan to the generated electricity as well as simplified electricity exports procedure.

In January-July 2019, Tajikistan gained over $58 million from electricity supplies to neighboring countries, Tajik media reported.

The amount of electricity exports increased by 24.8 percent compared to the same period of 2018. In this period last year, electricity exports totaled $46.4 million.

Electricity exports were carried out to Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier it was reported that the total volume of electricity exported reached 1.26 billion kW/h in January-June 2019, which is 314.2 million kW / h more than in the same period last year.

More than 2.4 billion kW/h of electricity was exported abroad in 2018. Tajikistan received about $77 million from electricity exports last year.

Since the beginning of 2019, more than 12.2 billion kW/h of electricity has been produced in the country, which is 5.9 percent more than in the same period of 2018. Most of the electricity in Tajikistan is produced at hydropower plants.

